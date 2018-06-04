ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — More mud and debris in the streets of Ellicott City Monday after storms came through the region over the weekend.

This time the flooding wasn’t catastrophic, but residents and volunteers found themselves clearing areas they cleared just last week after devastating flooding in the town.

Heavy machinery was used Monday to remove huge pieces of asphalt from one of the streams that runs through town. Over the weekend, crews found the old clock tower and recovered it.

Weekend storms give way to Monday mud here in #EllicottCity. Heavy machinery removing huge pieces of asphalt from one of the streams that runs through town. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/V9bomXEW7g — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) June 4, 2018

Howard County’s Disaster Assistance Center at 9401 Frederick Road is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week to help anyone impacted by the flood.

A woman here who owns a shop on Main Street just told me “the first flood, I cried three days. This flood, I cried two.” She’s here for Red Cross assistance. Little in her shop was salvageable. #WJZ — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) June 4, 2018

According to Howard County officials 24 vehicles remain unclaimed in Ellicott City. Howard County police have contacted all the owners with pickup instructions. They can pickup until 7 p.m. tonight. June 5th is the last day to claim your vehicle. Vehicles not claimed will be towed by private companies at owners’ expense.

