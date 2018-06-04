HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy rains over the weekend brought more flooding to Washington County for the second time in a week.

The South County area flooded last Sunday and those residents spent much of last week cleaning up. The area was hit again with more flooding Sunday into Monday.

The Potomac River is cresting in areas — creating minor to moderate flooding as more water flows downstream — and more flooding is expected.

Several roads are closed Monday due to flooding:

10800 block of Dam 5 Road

11600 block of Ernstville Rd

Clear Spring Rd at the Conococheague Bridge

Taylors Landing Rd at Tommytown Rd

Harpers Ferry Rd at Millers Saw Mill Rd

Canal Rd at Millers Saw Mill Rd

According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning was issued for areas along the Potomac River until late Tuesday.

Water has begun to approach buildings in historic Harper’s Ferry and most of Shenandoah Street is flooded.

