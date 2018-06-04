WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect Despite Lack Of RainWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High pressure will briefly take control and that means a clear and cool night for Baltimore.

A lack of cloud cover will allow temps to dip into the mid 50s and be a few degrees cooler than what we consider normal for this time of year.

A cold front will drop southward from the eastern Great Lakes and arrive in Maryland Tuesday evening.

Expect some rain showers and a few thunderstorms to move through ahead of the front.

We’ll be dry and mostly sunny though for the majority of the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Rainfall totals will likely stay below a half inch, but higher amounts are possible in areas that see stronger storms. In the wake of the front, high pressure will build in and bring sunny and dry conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

A chance for rain returns by Friday but it’s on the low end.

