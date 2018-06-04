DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman told detectives Saturday she shot and killed her husband because he was beating the family cat, police say.

Neighbors in northeast Dallas said the couple and their two teenage sons just moved into a duplex a few months ago. Those neighbors woke up Saturday to several police cars parked along the street.

Residents in the area said the family mostly kept to themselves, but their cat recently went missing. The wife posted signs in search of the cat, and it was eventually returned.

On Saturday, 47-year-old Mary Harrison told police she shot her husband, 49-year-old Dexter Harrison, because he was beating the cat. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy. It’s unbelievable. A man loses his life over a cat. I mean, people love their pets, but it ain’t that serious… to die for a cat,” said neighbor Carl Phillips.

She was arrested for murder and booked into Lew Sterrett Jail.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook