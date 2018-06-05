BALTIMORE (WJZ)– At Baltimore’s Center Stage is a show celebrating the ‘Soul Power 70’s.’ It’s called “Soul: the Stax Musical” and it’s breaking the theater’s box office records.

For the actor playing Isaac Hayes, working at Center Stage is a homecoming.

Boise Holmes grew up in Sandtown/Winchester on North Fulton Avenue.

“I love it. It feels good to come back as a professional actor not knowing, of course, then that I would be who I am now or do what I do now,” Holmes said. “And then to be on stage in our city. The great city of Baltimore.”

Boise’s mother was a single parent of five children. She turned her home into a church called, “New Born” and then started a church school which all five children attended. But, when it was time for middle school, they walked up Fulton, over North Ave. and took the train to Roland Park Middle.

Boise credits her and the faith she instilled in her children for all his successes. He went to drama school in Oxford, England on a full scholarship. He’s acted in television, film and theaters across the country. For three years he played Mufasa in the “Lion King” in Germany, in German.

But Boise always puts ‘Baltimore native’ in his bio, no matter where he acts. He’s proud of his roots.

“I just remember where we came from. And how she kept focus and kept us on the right track. So, I have to credit most of it to her.”

As for his performance as Isaac Hayes, his mother, Patricia White, says, “Even when he was practicing for that role, I had my input. He remembers. That was a heart throb for me. So to see him as Isaac, that really was memorable. It’s what Isaac stood for. He was a sex symbol of the time and Boise really does duplicate that so I am, right on!”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook