BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to give the keynote speech at a Maryland Democratic Party unity event late this month after the state’s primary.

The party said Wednesday that the post-primary celebration will be at Camden Yards in Baltimore on June 30.

The Democratic nominees for governor and U.S. Senate also are slated to speak at the event, which will be on a Saturday.

The party says it will serve as “the marquee fundraising event for the year.” Last month, the state party announced it had raised more than $500,000 between Jan. 11 and May 15 and had more than $1 million cash on hand.

Maryland’s primary is June 26.

