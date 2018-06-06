ELECTION 2018: The Maryland Gubernatorial Debate | Meet The Candidates | More Political News
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After an hours-long effort, first responders recover a construction worker who was trapped in a trench in Clifton Park.

Officials are at the park located near Sinclair Lane and Chester Street in Northeast Baltimore, where they finally recovered a 19-year-old man around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

