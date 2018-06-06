NEW YORK (AP) — Manny Machado had a sacrifice fly, Dylan Bundy was stellar over seven scoreless innings and the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game interleague series.

Bundy (4-7), who held the Mets to three hits while striking out five and walking three, was sharp through most of the afternoon before running into trouble in the seventh.

After retiring the first two batters, the righty gave up a single to Kevin Plawecki before loading the bases with an intentional walk to Adrian Gonzalez and a walk to pinch-hitter Jose Bautista. But Bundy, who had struck out 20 in his previous two starts, fanned Amed Rosario with just three pitches to escape unscathed.

Richard Bleier followed Bundy with a scoreless eighth, and Brad Brach picked up his 10th save of the season by retiring three straight batters in the ninth after putting the potential game-tying run at first.

The Orioles, who had lost their previous seven games before arriving in New York, didn’t fare well against Mets starter Zach Wheeler, who allowed three hits and had five strikeouts with a walk in seven innings.

However, Baltimore did take advantage of New York closer Jeurys Familia (2-3) in the eighth inning.

Pinch-hitter Pedro Alvarez reached on an infield single and pinch-runner Graig Gentry stole second base before advancing to third on Adam Jones’ one-out single.

After falling behind in the count 0-1, Machado lifted the next pitch to deep center to drive in Baltimore’s run and send the Mets to their sixth straight loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Darren O’Day (elbow) is expected to make another rehabilitation appearance Thursday with Class-A Frederick and could rejoin the Baltimore in the coming days. . OF Colby Rasmus (left hip flexor strain) is not close to returning to the club, according to manager Buck Showalter. He is 0 for 10 in three minor league games.

Mets: Catcher Devin Mesoraco (right hamstring tightness) missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP David Hess (2-2, 3.47 ERA) opens up a four-game series Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.49 ERA) takes the mound Friday for the opener of the three-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees. DeGrom has allowed one or no runs in each of his last eight starts.

