BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s not an uncommon site to see historic ships and vessels docked in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

But did you know you stay aboard some of those ships or submarines overnight?

The Historic Ships of Baltimore offers overnight adventure packages for groups up to 80 people.

Students as young as first-graders can enjoy the adventures on-board which includes dinner and breakfast. The cost of $57 per person covers two meals, a hammock or bunk to sleep in and all the activities.

