BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a busy morning in the city for some Baltimore Ravens players and the organization as they built a playground at Douglass Homes to give children a place to play.

“It’s been an empty lot. It was a parking lot at one time and we figured it would be best utilized for the children in the community, so the Ravens are here and it’s outstanding,” said Tecia Taylor, asset manager of Douglass Homes.

When you build a playground from scratch it takes alot of heavy lifting.

That's what the Baltimore Ravens did today.

The Baltimore Ravens and 200 volunteers helped build a playground for kids in East Baltimore today.

More than 200 volunteers, including several Ravens players were part of the re building effort.

“It means a lot. I want to give back to the city. I was born and raised here and I understand that not everyone is as fortunate as others. I have other ideas and things I want to do in the community, as well,” Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said.

Ravens’ first-round draft choices quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Hayden Hurst were doing some painting.

“This is great, I’m really enjoying this. I’ve never done anything quite like this, community service wise, so to get out here and put something up for the children of Baltimore I think is going to be great,” Hurst said.

The Douglass Homes project is the fourth built by the Ravens organization and Kaboom, which builds playgrounds across the country.

“Kaboom is a national non-profit dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the balance and active play they need. Since our founding in 1996, we’ve built over 3,000 playgrounds all across the country,” said Bryan McNamara, senior project manager for Kaboom.

The playground project was completed in six hours. It was fully funded by the Ravens foundation, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the Douglass Homes community also worked to complete the project.

