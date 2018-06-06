BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday brought sunshine and dry conditions for another day.
The Baltimore area reached a high of 73 degrees, well below the average of 80.
We will dip to 57 degrees Wednesday night
Expect a slight warm-up through the end of the week.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 78. Calm wind will move from the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to stick around Thursday night.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will reach 84 degrees.
Rain could disrupt the weekend.
