BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday brought sunshine and dry conditions for another day.

The Baltimore area reached a high of 73 degrees, well below the average of 80.

We will dip to 57 degrees Wednesday night

Expect a slight warm-up through the end of the week.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 78. Calm wind will move from the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will continue to stick around Thursday night.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will reach 84 degrees.

Rain could disrupt the weekend.

