BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well that forecast for yesterday certainly did not live up to expectations. About four minutes of sun as opposed to the outlook which was for a good amount of El Sol. The temperature was correct, and winds remained light but still..

So today we are calling for limited sun, but milder, with a high in the upper 70’s. And no rain. And to be honest that is still a very big deal in the forecast. No showers. Tomorrow we will see a bit more sun but no rain. Unfortunately the weekend will not be as kind.

Have we had, since April, a weekend with two really nice days? A quick check of my memory does not think so. (And if there was one it clearly did not rock my world, as in unmemorable.) This situation will turn around but at this point all I can say is we are on a good run of bad weather. To say the least.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook