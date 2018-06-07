ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Gov. Martin O’Malley is endorsing Rushern Baker in Maryland’s Democratic primary for governor.

O’Malley said Thursday the Prince George’s County executive has the integrity and ability to bring people together needed to be governor.

O’Malley, who served two terms, says he believes Baker is the candidate who is best able to “restore Maryland’s leadership in public education and make our children winners in a changing economy.”

O’Malley endorsed Baker at a news conference in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign says any of the Democratic candidates in the crowded primary field “represent a third O’Malley term in office.” Scott Sloofman says he’s “pretty sure Marylanders overwhelmingly do not want to head in that direction.”

The primary is June 26.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)