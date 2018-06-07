ELECTION 2018: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Debate | Baltimore County Executive Candidates Debate | The Maryland Democratic Gubernatorial Debate | Meet The Gubernatorial Candidates | More Political News
Filed Under:Martin O'Malley, Rushern Baker

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Gov. Martin O’Malley is endorsing Rushern Baker in Maryland’s Democratic primary for governor.

O’Malley said Thursday the Prince George’s County executive has the integrity and ability to bring people together needed to be governor.

O’Malley, who served two terms, says he believes Baker is the candidate who is best able to “restore Maryland’s leadership in public education and make our children winners in a changing economy.”

O’Malley endorsed Baker at a news conference in front of the Maryland State House in Annapolis.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign says any of the Democratic candidates in the crowded primary field “represent a third O’Malley term in office.” Scott Sloofman says he’s “pretty sure Marylanders overwhelmingly do not want to head in that direction.”

The primary is June 26.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch