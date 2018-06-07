PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old has been arrested after police say he robbed a Royal Farms early Wednesday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports the armed robbery happened just before 2:30 a.m., at the Royal Farms located at 2500 Mountain Road in Pasadena.

Officers were told that the teen suspect went into the store and took out a handgun. He demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing on foot south on Mountain Rd.

Responding officers searched the area, and were able to locate the suspect near Mountain Rd. and Edwin Raynor Blvd.

The suspect’s name has not been released. It is unclear if he will be charged as an adult or juvenile.

