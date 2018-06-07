ELECTION 2018: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Debate | Baltimore County Executive Candidates Debate | The Maryland Democratic Gubernatorial Debate | Meet The Gubernatorial Candidates | More Political News
Filed Under:Local TV, Royal Farms Robbery, Teen Arrested

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old has been arrested after police say he robbed a Royal Farms early Wednesday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports the armed robbery happened just before 2:30 a.m., at the Royal Farms located at 2500 Mountain Road in Pasadena.

Officers were told that the teen suspect went into the store and took out a handgun. He demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing on foot south on Mountain Rd.

Responding officers searched the area, and were able to locate the suspect near Mountain Rd. and Edwin Raynor Blvd.

The suspect’s name has not been released. It is unclear if he will be charged as an adult or juvenile.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch