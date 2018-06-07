BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another dry and comfortable day, and Friday promises to be warmer and more humid.

The Baltimore area will drop to a low near 62 degrees Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll have a warm end to the week with a few showers on the way for the weekend.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83. Friday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., with a low around 68 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms mainly in the early afternoon with a high near 85. Rainfall totals are expected between a quarter and half-of-an inch.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook