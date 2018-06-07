BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another dry and comfortable day, and Friday promises to be warmer and more humid.
The Baltimore area will drop to a low near 62 degrees Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies.
We’ll have a warm end to the week with a few showers on the way for the weekend.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83. Friday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., with a low around 68 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms mainly in the early afternoon with a high near 85. Rainfall totals are expected between a quarter and half-of-an inch.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Tim WilliamsMeteorologist Tim Williams has the sort of engaging personality and poised self confidence that makes even viewers who don't like to get up on the...More from Tim Williams