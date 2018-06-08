BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CNN reports Anthony Bourdain, host of “Parts Unknown,” has died at age 61 of an apparent suicide.

CNN released a statement saying Bourdain was in France workiing on an upcoming episode for the series when a close friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. CNN reports he died by hanging.

BREAKING: Anthony Bourdain of CNN's "Parts Unknown" is dead. The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host has committed suicide at age 61, CNN confirms

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

For those who may need help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

