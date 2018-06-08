WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Washington D.C.’s deputy mayor Kevin Donahue hinted the victory parade for the Washington Capitals will be held next week.

Donahue took to Twitter to give fans an excuse for being late to work after the Washington Capitals won their first ever Stanley Cup.

At the end of the note, he says “PS – Your employee will also be taking a sick day next week for a victory parade.”

Attention #ALLCAPS & @Capitals fans: Some of you will likely be late to work tomorrow. If so, please feel free to use this official notice with your boss. pic.twitter.com/OAGGPYuvWA — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 8, 2018

There’s no word yet on exactly which day the parade will be held.

