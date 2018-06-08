ELECTION 2018: Baltimore City State’s Attorney Debate | Baltimore County Executive Candidates Debate | The Maryland Democratic Gubernatorial Debate | Meet The Gubernatorial Candidates | More Political News
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Washington D.C.’s deputy mayor Kevin Donahue hinted the victory parade for the Washington Capitals will be held next week.

Donahue took to Twitter to give fans an excuse for being late to work after the Washington Capitals won their first ever Stanley Cup.

At the end of the note, he says “PS – Your employee will also be taking a sick day next week for a victory parade.”

There’s no word yet on exactly which day the parade will be held.

