BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an annual tradition: commemorating the spot where the author of the national anthem was when he wrote The Star Spangled Banner.

Every year, a special buoy in placed in the Baltimore harbor to mark where the ship carrying Francis Scott Key was anchored during the bombardment of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin placed the buoy out in the Patapsco River Friday.

Each spring the buoy painted with stars and stripes is placed in the harbor and then removed in the fall.

Key is the author of The Star-Spangled Banner, which he wrote while anchored on a boat in Baltimore on Sept. 13-14 in 1814.

The Coast Guard has been marking the location since 1972.

You can see its location on this map.

