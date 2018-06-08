HOWARD CO. Md. (WJZ) — Two people have died after their vehicle overturned into the Little Patuxent River Friday.

Howard County police officials confirm the vehicle overturned in the river off of Route 108 in Ellicott City.

Two unidentified people inside the vehicle have been pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the vehicle went off an overpass on Route 108, near Columbia Rd., and landed in the water.

Authorities are not sure what time the accident happened, though they were made aware of the crash just before 1 p.m., when a pedestrian walking nearby noticed the vehicle in the water.

Route 108 westbound will be closed between Columbia Rd. and Woodland Rd. while police continue their investigation.

