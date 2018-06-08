CLEVELAND (AP) — Golden State is one half away from a second straight NBA championship.

The Warriors have a 61-52 lead over Cleveland at halftime of Game 4. Golden State led by 11 in the first quarter, fell behind midway through the second, and went into the locker room with momentum after Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the period.

Curry has bounced back from his struggles in Game 3 with 20 points, making four of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers. Andre Iguodala has three off the bench.

Golden State is trying to celebrate on Cleveland’s home floor for the second time, having wrapped up its 2015 title at Quicken Loans Arena.

LeBron James has 16 points for Cleveland.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)