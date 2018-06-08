BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday turned out OK, so will today. OK, so now we look into the weekend and what has been a back and forth forecast, (one day in our favor-one day not). That outlook has now gone South on us. There is discussion of potential heavy downpours with any thunderstorms, or widespread pocket of rain in late tomorrow’s forecast. There is a possible shower in the forecast for later tonight, but the general feeling is we will not see “rain” until later tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday looks gray and damp. There is a possibility that lingers into Monday morning. But to be honest that part of the script has not been written. If a stalling front moves far enough South we may start Monday off on the right foot.

And so it goes…but it is the weekend, and whatever the weather we will deal with it.

TGIF everyone…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

