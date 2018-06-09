SPARROWS POINT, MD (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police confirm a Dundalk man has died after a boat struck a day marker around 10 p.m. last night in the Sparrows Point area.

Investigators say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was ejected from the boat during the accident. Dive crews from Baltimore County were able to recover the body around 2 a.m. this morning.

The victim has not yet been identified and an autopsy is planned for today.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

