Filed Under:Boat, Boating, Dundalk, ejected, Fatal, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Sparrows Point

SPARROWS POINT, MD (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police confirm a Dundalk man has died after a boat struck a day marker around 10 p.m. last night in the Sparrows Point area.

Investigators say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was ejected from the boat during the accident.   Dive crews from Baltimore County were able to recover the body around 2 a.m. this morning.

The victim has not yet been identified and an autopsy is planned for today.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch