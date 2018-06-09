BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have released the mugshot of a man wanted for shooting a woman in the face Friday morning.

Baltimore police say the woman was shot in the face at the cross section of Light and Baltimore Streets around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was walking when she was approached by 23-year-old Demetrius Thompson, who allegedly shot her.

The 22-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where she has been listed in stable condition. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack, and possibly domestic-related.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the shooting occurred just outside an apartment building and a gym and blood stains and teeth could be seen on the street and sidewalk.

Thompson resides in the 2400 block of Chelsea Terrace, police say.

