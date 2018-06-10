COLUMBIA, MD (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident overnight in the Columbia area.

Police say at around 1:59 p.m. this morning a 2011 Honda Element was traveling eastbound on Route 175 near Tamar Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole.

The driver, who has been identified as 24-year-old Elysse Camacho of College Park, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of this accident. Camacho was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

