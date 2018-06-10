Filed Under:College Park, COlumbia, Elysse Camacho, Fatal Accident, Route 175, tamar drive

COLUMBIA, MD (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident overnight in the Columbia area.

Police say at around 1:59 p.m. this morning a 2011 Honda Element was traveling eastbound on Route 175 near Tamar Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole.

The driver, who has been identified as 24-year-old Elysse Camacho of College Park, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of this accident.   Camacho was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch