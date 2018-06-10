BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after 6 people were injured in three separate overnight shootings.

The first shooting took place around 10:10 p.m. when officers located a 28 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and chest in the 1200 block of North Carey street. The Victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The second shooting took place just moments later at 10:28 p.m. when officer were called to the 300 block of Westerwald Ave for a report of a crash.

Once at the location, officers found the victim in a car that had traveled off the roadway into an embankment. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot while in the 700 block of East 34th Street.

The last shooting took place around 12:47 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bethune Road where three people were shot. Officers initially found a 27-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the mouth. This victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

While detectives were investigating this shooting they were notified of two walk-in shooting victims at a nearby hospital. It was determined a 19-year old female and a 17-year-old male were also shot while in the 1000 block of Bethune Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these shooting to call them at 410-396-2231 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

