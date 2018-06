BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the majority of central Maryland.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon to 5 a.m. Monday.

The areas in the central Maryland region that are under the watch are Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

