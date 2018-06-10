BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland authorities are searching for an autistic teen who has been missing since Saturday.

Montgomery County police say 19-year-old Josh Cubert left his home around 6 p.m. after a dispute with a family member.

Cubert is a white male, 6-feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a dark green t-shirt and black jeans. Officials say Josh will occasionally remove his shirt.

Anyone with information with regard to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police at 301.279.8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

