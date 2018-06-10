WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch In Effect For Most Of The StateWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland authorities are searching for an autistic teen who has been missing since Saturday.

Montgomery County police say 19-year-old Josh Cubert left his home around 6 p.m. after a dispute with a family member.

josh cubert Md. Authorities Searching For Missing Autistic Teen

Cubert is a white male, 6-feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a dark green t-shirt and black jeans. Officials say Josh will occasionally remove his shirt.

Anyone with information with regard to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police at 301.279.8000.  Callers may remain anonymous.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch