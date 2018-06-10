ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ)– Ellicott City continues to receive support from across the state after floods battered the historic community.

Once again, cleanup efforts had to be suspended Sunday after a threat for severe storms.

Two weeks ago, devastating flood waters rushed through Ellicott City and threatened to break the spirit of the quaint historic town.

But the area is proving to be resilient, especially with help from local companies. Saturday, a Guinness brewery paired beer with merchandise sales and promised to donate 50 percent of it’s proceeds towards recovery efforts.

“Why do this? It’s part of the Guinness history. In Dublin, we’ve always been ingrained in the culture, always been apart of the community, so when something like this happens in Baltimore, absolutely we have to get involved,” said Guinness Opengate Brewery and barrel House GM Seth Gibson.

This type of giving spirit didn’t only come from Ireland, but also from Maryland. One group drove from the Eastern Shore to support the cause.

“Let’s face it, there’s a lot of need, so for Guinness to do this and for people to show up, I think it’s a great opportunity,” Eastern Shore resident James Bresette said.

“I’ve got friends from basically miles away that are coming out to support our community,” Ellicott City resident Joe Johnson said.

Sunday, threats of more storms forced officials to shut off access to Main Street earlier than expected. But evidence of community support was stacked high.

When the work resumes Monday, cleaning products, water and food, even for the pets, will be ready for distribution at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Howard County officials say hundreds of business owners, property owners and even volunteers have helped with the cleanup.

Monday, there will be a fundraiser concert called Ellicott City Benefit Concert or “Party in the Pit 2018.”

The concert will take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion and will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and at the door, tickets are $35.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook