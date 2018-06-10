WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch In Effect For Most Of The StateWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a worker died while trimming a tree in Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Lt. Erik Kornmeyer tells news outlets that the man was struck and pinned by a branch on Sunday afternoon. Kornmeyer said it took a special operations unit around an hour to remove the deceased man, who was still harnessed 8 feet (2.4 meters) up in the tree.

County police and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health will investigate the circumstances of his death.

The man has not been identified.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch