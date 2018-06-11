Filed Under:Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we approach the primary election in two weeks, two Democratic hopefuls have emerged as front runners in the governor’s race.

According to a new poll from our media partner The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore, former NAACP Chief Ben Jealous and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker are tied with 16 percent of the vote.

The same poll finds Governor Larry Hogan still very popular among Democrats as well.

