BALTIMORE (WJZ) — America’s largest free arts festival is returning to Baltimore for its 37th year.

Artscape will take place Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22 on Mount Royal Ave. and North Charles St.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Headliners for Artscape will be group TLC. They will perform on Friday, July 20 at 7:30pm, with reggae group Toots & The Maytals performing on Saturday, and ZZ Ward taking the stage on Sunday at the MICA Main Stage.

Artscape will now feature Youth Day, which will take place on Friday. On Youth Day, there will be “a variety of performances and visual art by Baltimore youth artists, makers and performers at indoor and outdoor venues.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook