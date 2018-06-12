ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two Annapolis police officers helped free a female duck and her ducklings over the weekend.

Officers Inoni and Moore responded to a call and discovered a mother duck and six ducklings trapped in a dead space down multiple stairs. The ducklings were very young and unable to climb the stairs.

The officers found an empty cooler and filled it with water and used it to rescued the ducklings. The mother duck, once freed, flew away and didn’t return.

The officers took the ducklings to a nearby animal clinic to receive care.

Unfortunately, three other ducklings inside the space died.

Annapolis Police posted about the officers adventure on their Facebook page.

They wrote,” During this time of year ducklings can easily get trapped, fall down storm drains, or encounter other hazards. While police officers are not the duck 🦆 police 👮🏻‍♀️ we’re always ready to help!”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook