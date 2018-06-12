ALL CAPS: Click Here To Watch The Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Celebration Parade
Filed Under:Local TV, tractor-trailer crash

HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Hazmat crews had to be called out to a crash in Harford County overnight Monday, after a collision between two tractor-trailers.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m., on the southbound side of I-95, between exit 74 and the Baltimore County line.

Two tractor-trailers had crashed on the slow shoulder and ended up in the woods. Neither of the driver were injured in the crash.

The diesel tanks were found to have been damaged following the crash, and hazmat crews were called out to assess the scene.

The scene was cleared an hour later.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch