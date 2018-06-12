HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Hazmat crews had to be called out to a crash in Harford County overnight Monday, after a collision between two tractor-trailers.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m., on the southbound side of I-95, between exit 74 and the Baltimore County line.

Two tractor-trailers had crashed on the slow shoulder and ended up in the woods. Neither of the driver were injured in the crash.

The diesel tanks were found to have been damaged following the crash, and hazmat crews were called out to assess the scene.

The scene was cleared an hour later.

