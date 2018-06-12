PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A mother and her young child were rescued from their burning home in Prince George’s County.

The fire broke out Monday morning and quickly spread to the home’s second floor.

911 CALLER: “Help…Coughing…Help.”

A mother’s frantic call for help.

DISPATCHER: “Stay with me on the phone, don’t hang up.” 911 CALLER: “Help.” DISPATCHER: “I have the fire department on the way.”

At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, emergency responders rushed to save a woman and her 3-year-old daughter from their burning Suitland home in the 3900 block of Coach Ln.

The two were trapped in a second-floor bedroom.

Crews could hear screaming from inside as flames and heavy smoke spread throughout the house. Firefighters quickly ran in to rescue them.

“At that point, I was able to go up the steps,” said Captain Russell Poe, with the Prince George’s County Fire Department. “At the the top of the steps I could hear screaming. I was able to open one of the bedroom doors, pushed my way in and found a mother holding her child, in smokey conditions. They were both conscious. I was able to take my mask off and give it to the child.”

The woman and her child suffered smoke inhalation and respiratory distress.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, and are expected to be okay.

Investigators say the fire was accidentally started by a discarded cigarette.

Fire investigators say the smoke alarm in the house was not working, and was more than 20 years old.

