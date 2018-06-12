Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old was struck by an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon.
Police confirm that the victim has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by the bus.
The crash happened near 33rd St and Greenmount Ave. in Baltimore.
The preliminary investigation shows that the 3-year-old broke free from the mother, and ran onto the road.
The bus driver tried to avoid the child, but could avoid hitting the child, who was taken to a local hospital.
