BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old was struck by an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirm that the victim has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by the bus.

The crash happened near 33rd St and Greenmount Ave. in Baltimore.

The preliminary investigation shows that the 3-year-old broke free from the mother, and ran onto the road.

The bus driver tried to avoid the child, but could avoid hitting the child, who was taken to a local hospital.

