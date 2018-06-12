PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound Interstate 95 south of Maryland 200 (ICC).

Police say the accident happened Monday night at 11:30. Their preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified Hispanic male was in a lane of travel on Interstate 95 when he was hit by a 2010 Honda Fit.

Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time. They have been identified as Erlinda Ramirez, 19, and Mauricio Ramirez, 20.

Police say the passengers informed them that the driver fled on foot after the crash. The driver’s identity has not been released.

All lanes were closed but have since been reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Maryland State Police – College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

