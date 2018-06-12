BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finally. F-I-N-A-L-L-Y-! Today’s forecast-No rain, a lot of sun, and let the good times roll. FINALLY! Sunny and 76° this day. And more good news…though we are still looking for a couple of, non-severe, passing thundershowers tomorrow afternoon, we have improved Friday’s outlook by removing clouds and an isolated shower from it. Once we clear out skies tomorrow night they should remain so into the weekend. By the end of the weekend we are going to move temps into the mid 80’s, and that trend of more Summer-like temps might just roll into next week.

FINALLY. Not much more to say than that. Enjoy and have a safe, and fun, day.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook