BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morning showers are leaving the region and we should get an OK break in the action before some, non-severe, thunderstorms swing by later this afternoon as a cold front drops across the Mid-Atlantic. Then here comes the fun!! A really fine run of weather is headed right your way. Really fine!!

As we discussed yesterday a big dome of high pressure is going to settle in over the area and stay for a while. Now, what we can add to that are the words, “heat pump high.” Yep, by the end of the weekend that high is going to push some seriously warm if not hot air toward us. Our normal is now 83°, by early next week the forecast temps will be at least 10° hotter.

Summer officially begins next Thursday the 21st at 6:07 A.M. But after these next few days, and the temps of Sunday and Monday, (in your mind), it will be GAME ON for the new season…. a lil’ early!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook