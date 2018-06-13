BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bar in Baltimore is offering a way for fans to numb the pain of the Orioles’ season and first baseman Chris Davis’ poor performance.

Bartenders Pub, located at 2218 Boston St., is offering customers free Dr. Pepper shooters for every hit Davis gets.

The pub posted about the promotion on Facebook Tuesday night.

Davis is currently batting .150 with four home runs and 15 RBIs, as well as 10 runs and eight extra-base hits. He has struck out 86 times and is on pace to finish with 26 runs, putting Davis on track for one of the worst seasons in MLB history.

Davis, 32, has four more years left on his contract with the Orioles, earning $23 million per season.

