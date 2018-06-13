WORCESTER CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say they arrested a woman after she left her son unattended inside her car at a Walmart parking lot while she went inside to shop.

Timothy Staples-Gordy was charged with confine unattended child, reckless endangerment, false statement to an officer, and multiple alcohol related traffic citations.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was called out to the Berlin Walmart on May 25 for a report of a child left alone inside a vehicle.

The responding deputy reportedly found the child unattended inside the vehicle with the windows up.

The child’s mother, identified as Staples-Gordy, spoke with the deputy and said she was only gone for “a couple of minutes” while she went to get a shopping cart for her son.

The deputy found that she had left her son alone inside the car for more than 10 minutes while she went inside the store.

The investigating deputy also smelled a strong odor of alcohol from Staples-Gordy’s breath, and she reportedly “performed poorly” during field sobriety tests.

She was then arrested, and charged following an interview with the Department of Social Services.

Staples-Gordy was released on her own recognizance after being brought before a District Court Commissioner.

