BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether it’s as small as a family pet, or as large as a horse, both are potentially on the menu for the longhorned tick.

Native to Asia, it is now confirmed to be next door to Maryland.

“It’s in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Virginia, and we just heard it’s in Arkansas,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture’s state veterinarian Dr. Michael Radebaugh.

The longhorned tick is capable of making a meal from human blood, but seems to prefer animals as its major source for food.

The MDA is asking people to keep an eye out for signs of tick infestations.

“It does seem to like livestock,” Dr. Radebaugh added. “In livestock, if there’s an unusual amount of ticks, we certainly want to hear about it.”

The worry is that these ticks could be carrying diseases from Asia, and might eventually pick up and pass along diseases common in the U.S.

“Lyme disease, rocky mountain spotted fever, Q fever, and those type of diseases are not just a concern to animals, but also to people,” Dr. Radebaugh said.

Suspicious ticks will be collected and sent off to the lab for verification.

If they are Asian longhorned ticks, they will also be studied for transmissible diseases.

