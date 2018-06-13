BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police issued a silver alert for a missing father and daughter.

They say Alex Travis, 90, and his developmentally delayed daughter Lisa Travis, 53, were last seen driving a light blue 2009 Lincoln Town Car, MD tag 6917DA, in the Elkridge area Monday morning.

Alex Travis is described as a black male, 6 ft. 2 in., 175 lbs., with gray hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue coat, brown turtleneck, and blue jogging pants.

Lisa Travis is described as a black female, 5 ft. 5 in., 245 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown raincoat, black sweater, and blue leggings. A photo for Lisa Travis is not yet available.

Police say Alex Travis’ son reported them missing. He says he was driving in front of them to their home on Southern Avenue in Oxon Hill when Alex exited off I-95 south onto Route 100 eastbound around 5:15 a.m. His son believed he was taking an alternative route but the two never returned home.

Police believe Alex Travis may have traveled into Virginia and into the Rockville area since Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook