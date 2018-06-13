BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy is reportedly in critical condition after nearly drowning at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue crews say this happened at a swimming pool at the amusement park. The boy was rescued from the wave pool.

He was treated by park officials and paramedics, and later taken to an area hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook