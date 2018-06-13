COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland community is mourning the loss of the Jordan McNair, a sophomore football player.

McNair fell collapsed following an organized team workout on May 29 and was hospitalized. He passed away Wednesday, June 13.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

In a letter from Maryland’s Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans, he said, “Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends.”

Coach DJ Durkin also passed along condolences to McNair’s family:

McNair was a four-star recruit and two-time All-Metro first-team selection from McDonough in Randallstown. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair appeared in one game last season against Towson.

Others shared condolences online as well including Carolina Panther DJ Moore and teammates.

Rest In Peace Jordan McNair 🕊🙏🏾 Gone To Soon — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) June 13, 2018

Lord, words cannot explain anything right now. Thank you for allowing me to know a great friend, teammate and a man who was truly a brother. Watch over us all Jordan and rest in peace, Love you forever. 🕊❤️ — Kasim Hill (@Khillqb11) June 13, 2018

Jordan McNair, one of the best tackles I played in high school Rest In Peace bro🕊🙏🏽 — CY2 (@youngchase907) June 13, 2018

The world lost a great person today. We will never forget the impact that @TheRealJMcNair had in our lives. RIP Jordan 🙏. Please keep the Wilson/McNair family in your hearts ♥️ tonight. pic.twitter.com/mP6RUOBzji — Hakeem Sule (@McDCoachSule) June 13, 2018

Read the full letter below:

Dear Terrapin Family,

Counseling services are available for our student-athletes and for our staff.

Our thoughts and support continue to be with his family as they grieve the loss of this outstanding young man.

Sincerely,

Damon Evans

Executive Athletic Director