BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be muggy with showers around Wednesday night before giving way to clear skies Thursday.

We have a slight chance of spotty thunderstorms, with showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy before becoming mostly clear.

Thursday will be sunny and dry with a high near 83 degrees.

Thursday night will be mainly clear with a low around 62.

