BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be muggy with showers around Wednesday night before giving way to clear skies Thursday.
We have a slight chance of spotty thunderstorms, with showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy before becoming mostly clear.
Thursday will be sunny and dry with a high near 83 degrees.
Thursday night will be mainly clear with a low around 62.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Tim WilliamsMeteorologist Tim Williams has the sort of engaging personality and poised self confidence that makes even viewers who don't like to get up on the...More from Tim Williams