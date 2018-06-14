BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bear was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County Thursday according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports that the bear was hit just before Shawan Road and had been moved to the median as of 7 a.m. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources was on the way to the scene.

Police say the bear weighed about 100 pounds.

Another bear was hit on I-95 in Harford County Tuesday.

