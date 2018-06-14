EARLY VOTING BEGINS: Maryland Primary Guide | Where To Vote
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJZ/WPEC) — A roller coaster derailed from its tracks in Daytona Beach, Florida, Thursday night — leaving people dangling from the car.

Two people fell 34 feet to the ground at the Boardwalk, according to fire officials. Ten people were extricated from a dangling roller coaster car, six of which were taken to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted photos and videos from the scene.

