DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJZ/WPEC) — A roller coaster derailed from its tracks in Daytona Beach, Florida, Thursday night — leaving people dangling from the car.
Two people fell 34 feet to the ground at the Boardwalk, according to fire officials. Ten people were extricated from a dangling roller coaster car, six of which were taken to a local hospital.
The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted photos and videos from the scene.
