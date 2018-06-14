DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJZ/WPEC) — A roller coaster derailed from its tracks in Daytona Beach, Florida, Thursday night — leaving people dangling from the car.

Two people fell 34 feet to the ground at the Boardwalk, according to fire officials. Ten people were extricated from a dangling roller coaster car, six of which were taken to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department tweeted photos and videos from the scene.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

