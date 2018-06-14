BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Committee for Kamenetz announced that the remaining $1.3 million in funds in the late Kevin Kamenetz’s campaign fund will be donated.

The funds will be donated to several local non-profit organizations, and Thursday’s announcement was in accordance with state campaign finance laws.

The campaign’s remaining funds will be given to the following organizations:

• Central Scholarship will receive $915,000 to support a new college scholarship fund for Baltimore County Public School students. • Northwest Hospital will receive $250,000 to establish a cardiac care program. • The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will receive $100,000. • The Hippodrome Foundation will receive $100,000.

“I want to thank the thousands of Marylanders who supported Kevin and joined in his campaign for governor and we want to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received during this profoundly difficult time,” said Jill Kamenetz said in a release. “Our family, along with those who knew and loved Kevin, continue to grieve his loss, but are confident that these funds will build upon his legacy and provide significant support to organizations that Kevin thought so highly of and worked hard to promote.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook