BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy has taken notice of the striking resemblance of the USNA crest and a logo for a sportswear company owned by Nike, and they’re not too pleased.
Nike and apparel company Undefeated debuted the new logo for their collaborative soccer apparel Monday.
Many people sounded off on social media to point out the similarities.
Since the logo’s debut, the Naval Academy had stayed out of the discussion. But the academy fired back Thursday night, tweeting that the logo is “clearly an infringement under trademark law.”
The academy owns the crest trademark, which the Navy’s Office of Trademark Licensing Program Office maintains, according to the Capital Gazette.
The line, which launches Saturday, includes soccer apparel adorned with the logo.
