BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy has taken notice of the striking resemblance of the USNA crest and a logo for a sportswear company owned by Nike, and they’re not too pleased.

Nike and apparel company Undefeated debuted the new logo for their collaborative soccer apparel Monday.

Nike x UNDEFEATED Present "The Fives" – 6.16.18 pic.twitter.com/DCHyW4ufOI — UNDEFEATED (@UNDEFEATEDinc) June 11, 2018

Many people sounded off on social media to point out the similarities.

Ummm yea, no. You can't do that. Create your own crest – I mean… c'mon! Besides, using military to advance your douchebag brand is super distasteful. — Susan N. Freeman (@GodspeedDiscvry) June 14, 2018

Y'all didn't even try!!! 😂😂😂😂 Who was put in charge of designing this? You gonna change Anchors Aweigh to Ankles Away now with your football themed thievery?!! 😅 Do better. #BeBest — J✰NELL (@AyoLock) June 14, 2018

Since the logo’s debut, the Naval Academy had stayed out of the discussion. But the academy fired back Thursday night, tweeting that the logo is “clearly an infringement under trademark law.”

The similarities of the Nike/UNDEFEATED logo released this week and the USNA Crest are undeniable and we believe their logo is clearly an infringement under trademark law. USNA is working with Navy leadership to order Nike/UNDEFEATED to cease and desist their use of the logo. — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 14, 2018

We’ve seen a lot of discussion re: our USNA Seal this week…The USNA crest represents honor, integrity and leadership,and is emblematic of our students and more than 80k alumni who serve and have served our country, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 14, 2018

… It is difficult to understand why anyone would modify and use our symbol without permission for marketing and profit motives. — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 14, 2018

The academy owns the crest trademark, which the Navy’s Office of Trademark Licensing Program Office maintains, according to the Capital Gazette.

The line, which launches Saturday, includes soccer apparel adorned with the logo.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook