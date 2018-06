BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T-Mobile cellular customers may temporarily be unable to reach 9-1-1.

Baltimore City Police say the issue does not only affect Baltimore customers but if they need assistance they should call 3-1-1 instead.

It’s been reported that some T-Mobile cellular Customers may not be able to reach 911. In Baltimore city if T-Mobile Customers cannot reach 911,they can call 311. — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 14, 2018

Police say the cellular company is aware of the issue.

